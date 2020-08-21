Woman dies in crash on Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman who died following a crash Thursday evening has been identified.
The crash was reported shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Breckenridge Lane near Heavrin Avenue, according to Louisville Metro police.
A preliminary investigation showed the driver of a Jeep, identified as Korie Duncan, 30, by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, was going northbound in Breckenridge Lane when she drifted over the center lane and hit another vehicle. She then continued to drive across the center line and hit a van.
Duncan was the only person in the Jeep. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The two other drivers were taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Their conditions have not been released. None of the other vehicles had passengers.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is continuing to investigate the crash.
