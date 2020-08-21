Woman shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was shot dead in the Shawnee neighborhood Friday morning.
LMPD confirmed the shooting took place shortly before 11 a.m. in the 4500 block of Market Street, near South Shawnee Terrace.
Kim Jarboe, 49, was “obviously deceased” when officers arrived, LMPD said. Investigators suspect foul play, and the homicide unit is investigating.
Information about suspects or motives also was unavailable.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.
