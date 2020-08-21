Woman shot, killed in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman was shot dead in the Shawnee neighborhood Friday morning.
Few details were immediately available, but LMPD confirmed the shooting took place shortly before 11 a.m. in the 4500 block of Market Street, near South Shawnee Terrace.
The woman was said to be in her late 30s or early 40s, and when officers arrived, she was “obviously deceased,” LMPD said. Investigators suspect foul play, and the homicide unit is investigating.
The woman’s name was not immediately known.
Information about suspects or motives also was unavailable.
Anyone with any information about the shooting is urged to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.
