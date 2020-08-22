Advocate against gun violence becomes victim herself

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kim Jarboe, a TARC driver dedicated the last decade of her life helping the families of gun violence victims. Jarboe lost her life to the very thing she advocated against Friday morning.
"I miss her already," Jarboe's mother, Ann Keene said.
LMPD says 49-year-old Jarboe was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood Friday morning. She started speaking out against gun violence after her son, 15-year-old Andrew Elliott was shot and killed in October 2010.
"She really struggled from her son being killed, but that was her way of handing it by helping other families, and now that's gone," Keene said. "I had a hole in my heart for my grandson, and now I've got an even bigger one for my daughter."
Jarboe worked closely with community activist, Christopher 2X. He told WAVE 3 News before she became a TARC employee, she was a bus driver for JCPS. However, her work went even further in the community, according to 2X.
"What I've seen over the course of a decade is nothing but an unselfish person willing to lend themselves time and time again to serious causes as it relates to violent crime issues," 2X said. "Her life, like others was taken in an inhumane way. They didn't have to be tortured. Reckless gun violence in itself, in the way people take lives is a form of torture."
Jarboe's murder marks the 103rd homicide in Louisville this year. Both 2X and Keene agree the number is too high.
"We've got to do something with this criminal stuff. It's got to end," Keene said, "My daughter didn't have to go, and she did, because she was very trusting and loving, and she didn't see the fault in anybody. Unfortunately, somebody took her life for that."
LMPD is investigating the Jarboe’s shooting. No information about suspects or motives is available. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the anonymous tipline at 574-LMPD.
