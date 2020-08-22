Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden welcomes baby rhino

CINCINNATI (FOX19) -Officials at the Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden announced that a rhino was born Friday night.
The mother, Seyia, gave birth to a healthy calf around 6:40 p.m. after 16 months of the gestation period.
Officials say this is the second calf for Seyia and father, Faru.
“The long gestation period for this critically endangered species makes it difficult to grow the population, so this second calf for Seyia & dad Faru is a big deal,” said zoo officials in a tweet.
Zoo officials say the mom and the calf are also doing well.
Copyright 2020 WXIX. All rights reserved.