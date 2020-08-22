FORECAST: Scattered storms Sunday

- SUNDAY: Scattered afternoon showers and storms
- NEXT WEEK: The 90s return
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Showers will gradually fade after sunset, leaving us with only a small shower chance heading into the overnight period. Patchy fog is likely by morning as temperatures drop into the mid to upper 60s for lows.
Scattered storms are still possible Sunday afternoon, but chances will be much smaller than the previous two days and focused mainly east of I-65. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s thanks to less showers.
Partly cloudy and muggy Sunday night with patchy fog possible. Temperatures bottom out near 70.
Monday will be mostly dry with a slight chance of a pop-up shower or storm in the afternoon. The heat increases with highs in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
We’re keeping a close eye on the tropics because the remnants of Tropical Storm Laura could bring us rain by the end of next week.
