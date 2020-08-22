Gov. Beshear: 814 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 8 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Andy Beshear provided an update from his office Saturday evening with new numbers of COVID-19 cases within Kentucky.
Beshear mentioned in his report that the positivity rate has been decreasing, but that Kentuckians need to remain vigilant in stopping spread of the virus. Today’s positivity rate on a seven-day rolling average was reported as 4.84 percent.
“We are seeing our positivity rate go down, which means if we’re patient, we can find the right time to do things safely and that’s what I want us to be able to do,” Beshear said. “Now is the time when we determine if we can open schools safely, if we can get back to doing so many things we care about; so do your part.”
Saturday’s update reported an additional 814 cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, of which 17 cases were from children 5 years old or younger. A total of 43,066 cases have been confirmed within the commonwealth.
Beshear also mentioned with schools back in session for some parts of Kentucky, there have been 93 kids between 6 and 18 years old who have tested positive or “probable” for the virus.
“A hundred and ten kids 18 and under on today’s report – we continue to see far too many,” Beshear said. “And in many of the places hardest hit for kids, they’re looking at opening schools this Monday or very soon.”
There were eight additional deaths on Saturday’s reports, bringing the total number of Kentuckians lost to the virus to 872.
Other details provided include 819,265 tests administered so far in Kentucky, and the number of Kentuckians recovered from COVID-19 stands at 9,502.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.