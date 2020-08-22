Indiana State Department of Health Saturday update: Indiana passes 3,000 total deaths due to COVID-19

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health released new numbers Saturday morning on positive cases of COVID-19 in the state, reporting the state has passed 3,000 total deaths due to the virus.
ISDH reported 1,010 new positive cases of COVID-19 Saturday, bringing the total number of positive cases in Indiana to 85,317.
The health department confirmed 9 new deaths Saturday due to COVID-19. A total of 3,001 deaths have now been reported in the state of Indiana due to coronavirus.
So far, Indiana has administered 1,258,884 COVID-19 tests, with 969,646 individuals in Indiana tested. 18,887 new tests were administered in Indiana, with 11,505 new individuals tested according to Saturday’s reports.
Indiana’s seven-day positivity rate for COVID-19 tests is now listed as 8.8 percent.
