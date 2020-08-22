Nearly $13 million raised for Louisville small businesses from relief grant program

“I have heard from many business owners about the struggles they are facing as a result of the pandemic and economic downturn, which is out of their control. Our small businesses are the heartbeat of Louisville’s economy – providing jobs and tax revenue that helps pay for city services – and of course, it’s our small businesses that shape the unique character of our city,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “That’s why it was important to the city to support our small businesses as we weather these unprecedented times together.”