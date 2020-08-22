Nearly $13 million raised for Louisville small businesses from relief grant program

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Small businesses in Louisville received a sizable boost in grant money since July through Metro Government’s Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program, according to the Mayor’s Press Office.
More than $12.7 million has been raised for around 350 small businesses in the city of Louisville through the grant program, working with businesses that might be struggling due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I have heard from many business owners about the struggles they are facing as a result of the pandemic and economic downturn, which is out of their control. Our small businesses are the heartbeat of Louisville’s economy – providing jobs and tax revenue that helps pay for city services – and of course, it’s our small businesses that shape the unique character of our city,” Mayor Greg Fischer said. “That’s why it was important to the city to support our small businesses as we weather these unprecedented times together.”
Louisville Forward’s Economic Development team has administered the program, which continues to work with businesses guiding them through the process of applying for grants.
Around 800 applications have been filed through the program so far, with requests ranging from $1,500 to the maximum amount of $50,000.
Businesses will be able to use funds for payroll, utilities, lease or mortgage payments, and fixed costs like interest on debt and business insurance. Grant funds can also be used to support implementation of new technology for online sales.
Grants can be approved for small businesses who meet the following criteria:
- Had 20 employees or fewer as of March 16, 2020, except for non-retail businesses. Non-retail businesses must have had 50 employees or fewer and remained closed or had their operations severely restricted under state executive order dated March 25, 2020.
- Been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Must be located in Louisville/Jefferson County.
- Must be in good standing with Louisville Metro Revenue Commission.
- Must be in “active” status with Kentucky Secretary of State.
More information on the Small Business COVID-19 Relief Grant Program can be found on their website.
