Salem Community Schools moves to two-week online learning period after positive COVID-19 cases

SALEM, Ind. (WAVE) - After positive cases reported within Salem Community Schools, the school district announced Friday that all schools would move to remote learning for a two-week period beginning August 24.
The district posted the notice on their Facebook page, claiming that as of Friday, there have been positive cases reported for students and staff at all three buildings.
Remote learning for Salem Community Schools will begin Monday and extend until September 4. The recommendation to move to remote learning was made based of current quarantine numbers and the recommendation of the Washington County Health Department, according to the post.
“We look at multiple factors to determine whether we remain ‘in person’ instruction or move to remote learning. If only small numbers of individuals are impacted and they can be quickly isolated we can continue traditional instruction,” the post said. “Factors that could necessitate a move to remote learning may include, substantial numbers of positive or quarantined students, teaching staff, custodial staff, food services staff and bus drivers. If we determine we cannot safely operate “in person” we will move to remote learning using digital convergence to educate students.”
Students within the Prosser School of Technology will attend classes as normal. Instructors will reach out to those students with more information.
The school district said it would open online enrollment for their Online Lions program until Monday, August 24 at 3:30 p.m. for families not comfortable sending their student back to in-person classes.
All extra-curricular will continue as scheduled according to the district, but will be closely monitored to maintain safety of students and staff.
