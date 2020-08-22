Salem Community Schools moves to two-week online learning period after positive COVID-19 cases

“We look at multiple factors to determine whether we remain ‘in person’ instruction or move to remote learning. If only small numbers of individuals are impacted and they can be quickly isolated we can continue traditional instruction,” the post said. “Factors that could necessitate a move to remote learning may include, substantial numbers of positive or quarantined students, teaching staff, custodial staff, food services staff and bus drivers. If we determine we cannot safely operate “in person” we will move to remote learning using digital convergence to educate students.”