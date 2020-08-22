Veterans Memorial Park unveils Gold Star monument as tribute to fallen soldiers

CRESTWOOD, Ky. (WAVE) - A new monument on display at Veterans Memorial Park was dedicated Saturday morning as a tribute to fallen soldiers in battle and their families.
The Gold Star Memorial Monument was unveiled at Veterans Memorial Park in front of visitors and families of those who have served or continue to serve.
The new monument, created in partnership with the Hershel Woody Williams Medal of Honor Foundation, bears the inscription, “A tribute to those who sacrificed a Loved One for our Freedom.”
Woody Williams, who served in the the United States Marine Corps during World War II and fought in the Battle of Iwo Jima, was present to unveil the new monument at Saturday’s ceremony.
Williams said it was important to make sure the families of those who had served and died also received recognition and support.
“The widow, the children, the mother, the father, the aunts and the uncles,” Williams said. “They had never had any recognition for their sacrifice, and they grieved along with everybody else.”
Williams said the new monument is making history showing an effort to honor those families who have sacrificed for their country.
During the event, Gold Star families read off names and presented photos of their loved ones to all who attended the event.
