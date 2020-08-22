13-year-old Henderson boy hospitalized with COVID-19

HENDERSON, Ky. (WFIE) - A 13-year-old Henderson boy is hospitalized in Indianapolis as he battles COVID-19.
His mother is now warning parents to make sure they’re taking precautions against the virus.
“I literally thought I was losing my baby,” said Erica Taylor.
Taylor is a mother of six, and she says she was scared to death when her son La’Travion became ill last Thursday.
“He had pink eye, throat problems, rash, body aches to where he couldn’t move, and we could not get his fever down,” said Taylor.
With the fever not going down, she took La’Travion to the emergency room, where he was tested for COVID-19.
“The test came back negative for strep and COVID,” said Taylor.
But it wasn’t until a second COVID test that La’Travion tested postive.
“So they rushed him to Riley’s Hospital in Indianapolis. My child has never had a health issue, never been hospitalized,” said Taylor.
La'Travion has received a 16 hour fusion, and will continue to be monitored.
Taylor says he’s not completetly out of the woods yet.
On top of having COVID, La’Travion has multi system inflammatory syndrome, or MIS-C, which Erica says is rare.
“As far as everybody that doesn’t think it’s real, it’s real. No I played around about it, but it’s real,” Taylor said.
It’s a message Erica wants other parents across the Tri-State to hear, and she says her children will do virtual schooling.
The family says they’re not sure where La’Travion would have contracted the virus.
Taylor says her husband and other children have been tested, but their results were negative.
