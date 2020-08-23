Crothersville police officer out of ICU following wreck on I-65, according to sister

CROTHERSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - A Crothersville police officer sent to a hospital in Indianapolis following a crash on Interstate 65 over a week ago is reportedly out of the ICU, according to his sister.
Michael Weiler was seriously injured in a motor vehicle accident involving a semi-truck on August 14 and was airlifted to the hospital, where he was listed in critical condition.
Weiler’s sister, Kim McKinley, has been posting updates on his condition. Weiler had been placed in ICU following the crash, and on Sunday morning posted that he had been downgraded from critical condition and is now in a regular room at St. Vincent Hospital.
A GoFundMe account has been created to help cover expenses for Weiler and his family. The organizer said that it was created to show appreciation for Weiler who serves as a volunteer law enforcement officer and as a community pastor.
McKinley’s family is also partnering with the Crothersville Police Department to host a benefit ride for her brother on September 27. For more information on that event, click or tap here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.