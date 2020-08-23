FORECAST: Summer heat returns

- THIS WEEK: The 90s return
- THURSDAY AND FRIDAY: The remnants of Tropical Storm Laura could bring rain to the area.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Isolated showers will continue this evening before gradually fading out after sunset. Expect a mostly clear sky overnight with patchy fog possible. Temperatures remain warm with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
The heat increases on Monday as highs reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. It will be a muggy day with an isolated shower or storm possible, but most stay dry. A mostly clear, warm and muggy night shaping up for Monday night as lows drop into the low 70s in the city and upper 60s in the suburbs.
The warming trend continues on Tuesday as high pressure builds into the area. Expect a mostly sunny sky with a high the lower 90s.
We’re keeping a close eye on the tropics because the remnants of Tropical Storm Laura could bring us rain by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.