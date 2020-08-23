Funeral arrangements released for TARC driver, anti-gun violence advocate

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The family of Kim Jarboe, a TARC driver who was shot and killed Friday in the Shawnee neighborhood, announced funeral arrangements have been made.
Jarboe, 49, was a TARC driver as well as an anti-gun violence advocate. The family told WAVE 3 News that she had been dedicating the last decade in helping families of gun violence victims.
Her son, 15-year-old Andrew Elliott was shot and killed back in October 2010, which led to her speaking out against gun violence and working with local community activists.
Visitation for Jarboe will be held August 26 from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the Joseph E. Ratterman & Son Funeral Home on Southside Drive. The funeral will be held at 10 a.m. August 27 at the Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic Church on New Cut Road.
Family said in honor of Kim’s life to consider making a donation to the Christopher 2X Game Changers organization.
Community activist Christopher 2X said that his organization and the family will be hosting a reflection gathering in honor of Kim Jarboe on Monday, August 24 outside of TARC headquarters on 11th Street and Broadway.
Monday’s gathering, scheduled at 6 p.m., will reflect on the life and the advocacy work of Jarboe. The event will feature guest speakers such as US Attorney for Western District of Kentucky Russell Coleman as well as Kentucky FBI Special Agent Robert Brown.
Coleman and Brown both met with Jarboe in regards for her work and efforts in anti-gun violence advocacy.
