Gov. Beshear: 467 new cases of COVID-19 in Ky., 9 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky governor Andy Beshear released an update Sunday with new details on the fight against the spread of COVID-19.
Beshear released a statement from his office Sunday, saying that the number of new cases is still within a plateau, but is still looking for numbers to steadily decline.
“All of your sacrifices are working, and we must all continue to be patient and do our part to drive those numbers down,” Beshear said.
In Sunday’s update, 467 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Kentucky, with 79 of the new cases being reported as children 18 years old or younger. 15 of the children were 5 years old or younger, and the youngest reported was three days old.
“We are seeing a steady number of coronavirus cases among the young in Kentucky, and make no mistake: Youth is not a guarantee of a good outcome against this virus,” Beshear said.
The state also reported nine new deaths due to COVID-19 on Sunday, raising the total number of deaths from the virus to 881.
The office said that some data will be unavailable until Monday due to limited reporting.
For additional information on positive cases and breakdowns on county, race and ethnicity, visit the Team Kentucky COVID-19 website.
