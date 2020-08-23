Indiana State Department of Health Sunday update: 618 new cases, 2 new deaths

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WAVE) - The Indiana State Department of Health provided an update Sunday morning on new positive cases of COVID-19 within the state.
There are 618 new positive cases in Indiana as reported Sunday by the ISDH, bringing the total number of positive cases to 85,932.
Indiana has also confirmed two additional deaths due to coronavirus Sunday. The ISDH said the total number of deaths due to COVID-19 in Indiana is now at 3,003.
There have been 8,354 new individuals tested according to Sunday’s update, with 14,342 new tests administered. A total of 977,802 individuals have been tested for COVID-19 in the state so far, with 1,273,212 total tests given.
According to the Regenstrief Institute, 10,219 total patients in Indiana have been hospitalized due to COVID-19, with 2,067 total patients admitted within the ICU as of Sunday morning.
There have been a total of 64,131 recoveries from COVID-19 in Indiana according to the latest data, bringing the percentage of recoveries on positive cases in the state to 78.0 percent Sunday morning.
