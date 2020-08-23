Kentucky Alliance to join conversation with civilian review board

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It’s been nearly three months since Mayor Greg Fischer and Metro Council President David James announced the people serving on the city’s civilian review board.
During that time, there’s been a lot of conversation about things that need to change within the city.
Another group of activists want to join in on that conversation - The Kentucky Alliance Against Racism and Oppression has formally requested to be apart of the board.
Right now, 33 people have been talking about ways to change the Louisville community for good; trying to make the city more inclusive, just and fair.
The group is working to accomplish this is known as the civilian review board. Included in the board are Metro Council members, law enforcement leaders, legislators; and a mix of people to bring experience and insight to the table.
However, the Kentucky Alliance against Racism and Oppression organization says its input is missing from that conversation.
“The Kentucky Alliance has this long history with civilian review of police, we are the organization that drove it through the old Board of Alderman 20 years ago,” K.A. Owens, the organization’s co-chairman said. “There [are] still people around today in the [Kentucky] Alliance [organization] who have a lot of institutional knowledge apart of that process.”
Since the inception of the board back on May 27th, it has put together a summary report highlighting the sub-committees ordered to study different structured models of ways to be an effective citizen review board.
The most important aspects still at the forefront are reviewing police policies, training and other issues. It also details being able to have the authority to service the community.
Since the formal submission from the Kentucky Alliance, Owens says Councilwoman Paula McCraney (D-7th District) has told the Kentucky Alliance its members could be allowed to participate in discussion at the next meeting.
“I spoke with Councilwoman Paula McCraney [Sunday morning], she said she always intended for the Kentucky Alliance to be a formal part of the process,” Owens said.
On August 28, the Kentucky Alliance organization looks ahead to share their input on transparency and systemic issues. The organization leaders believe it has the insight to share their input after fighting for racial justice for over 40 years.
