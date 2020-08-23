Kentucky National Guard soldiers return home after yearlong deployment

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Kentucky National Guard soldiers got an emotional welcome home Saturday evening as they returned to Louisville following a yearlong deployment.
Friends and family gathered at the Kentucky National Guard’s Buechel Armory as soldiers from the 223rd Military Police Company arrived back into the city of Louisville.
More than 120 soldiers returned home after being deployed back in August 2019. Soldiers were sent to support Military Police in ongoing military operations.
The Louisville-based unit of the Kentucky National Guard was previously deployed in 2008-2009 to Baghdad, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom.
The Kentucky National Guard has mobilized more than 18,000 servicemembers since September 11, 2001, and is currently made up of around 7,500 Army and Air Guardsmen throughout the state.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.