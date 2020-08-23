Ky. AG Daniel Cameron, Senator Mitch McConnell among local speakers at 2020 Republican National Convention

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The four-day Republican National Convention begins Monday in Charlotte, North Carolina, and a number of local GOP leaders have been announced as speakers during this year’s event.
According to a list released Sunday on President Trump’s campaign website, Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron as well as Kentucky Senator Rand Paul will be speaking during Tuesday night’s conference.
Kentucky Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is also listed as a speaker for Thursday.
The convention will be streaming live on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Twitch and Amazon Prime. Livestreams of each night’s events are scheduled from 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.
President Trump is expected to speak during all four nights of the event. The convention has been given the theme “Honoring the Great American Story.”
