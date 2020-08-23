Online absentee ballot request now open for 2020 General Election

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Many of you are eager to vote in this upcoming election and want to know your options. The starting process for absentee voting has begun in Kentucky, and now an online portal to request a ballot is open.
There are three main ways to vote in November’s election. Because of concerns of COVID-19, people can once again request an absentee ballot mailed to them that they will in turn either mail back in or drop off at their local county clerk’s office.
You can request ballot online by visiting govoteky.com and clicking “Absentee Ballot Request.” The deadline to apply online for an absentee ballot is October 9.
The ballots are currently being printed and will be mailed when ready, which is currently expected in mid to late September. Due to the new state law, you will be required to verify your identity by entering information from your driver’s license.
Another way to vote is by walk-in at the county clerk’s office prior to Election Day. No appointment is needed. Early in-person voting will start on Oct. 13 and go from Monday to Saturday leading up the election.
You can also vote In-person on Election Day. Polling locations have not yet been announced at this time.
The general election is November 3rd.
For more information on absentee voting, click or tap here.
