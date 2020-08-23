Ronald McDonald House Charities hosts house party drive-by parade

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Healthcare workers and families staying at the Ronald McDonald House were shown love and support Saturday morning as the charity hosted a drive-by house party parade.
A parade of cars decorated with balloons and posters drove down South First Street outside the Ronald McDonald House Saturday as part of their House Party Parade of Cars event.
Organizers also placed yard signs outside the building as community leaders and volunteers gathered to show support for those working within the house and the families staying within.
The event ran as part of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana’s “More Than a House” campaign, dedicated to drawing awareness to the charity and all of its services offered in the community.
One of the local leaders involved in the new campaign, Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton-Smith, was a participant in Saturday’s drive-by parade.
The campaign starts August 22, and asks for people to share personal stories, videos, and photos of their experiences with the Ronald McDonald House Charities on social media, using the tag #MoreThanaHouse.
For more information on the Ronald McDonald House Charities of Kentuckiana, visit their website.
