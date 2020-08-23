Shooting inside Fayette Mall in Lexington, police investigating

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WAVE/WKYT) - Lexington Police have reported a shooting incident inside of the Fayette Mall Sunday afternoon.
The incident was confirmed by police through their Twitter page. They reported the incident happened around 4 p.m. Sunday afternoon and have responded to the scene.
Police asked all residents to avoid the area.
At 5 p.m., Lexington Police tweeted an update saying there was not an active shooter incident at the mall.
The mall was being evacuated and officers are checking each store. Mall employees and shoppers are being sheltered on LexTran buses near the area.
Our sister station WKYT is currently on scene and is investigating further details.
This story will be updated.
