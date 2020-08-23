University of Louisville requiring COVID-19 testing for all in-person students and staff

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - University of Louisville has announced that all in-person students, faculty and staff will be required to be tested for COVID-19 starting Monday.
In an email sent out to students and staff members of the university, testing is being changed from “at-will” to mandatory to gather data to prevent spread of the virus on campus. The testing will allow the university to continue offering classes during the fall semester according to the university.
University of Louisville recently launched a dashboard that shares test results compiled by the Campus Health team. According to the latest update on August 17, UofL has had 53 positive cases reported and 2,621 tests administered.
Testing will be required for faculty with any presence on campus, even if mostly teaching remotely, staff who are working on campus in any capacity, and students who live in campus or campus-affiliated housing or who attend in-person classes.
UofL said individuals need to be tested by September 4, including for those who have already been tested and received a negative result. The email said that if a person has tested positive, they are exempt from the requirement and do not need to be tested again.
The university is offering multiple free testing sites through its partnership with Bluewater Testing Services. The following locations are open Monday through Friday:
- Student Activities Center – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Cardinal Stadium Purple “A” lot (drive-through) – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. , 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. (Closed Sept. 3 and 4)
- Student Recreation Center – 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. , 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- Abell Administration Building – 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Walk-ins are welcome, but the university said online registration is recommended.
For more information on mandatory testing, visit the University of Louisville’s COVID-19 website.
