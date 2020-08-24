Beshear won’t overturn KHSAA’s ruling on fall sports

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday announced he won’t overturn the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s ruling last week to move forward with fall sports.
During his daily media briefing in Frankfort, Beshear said his office won’t overturn the result of the KHSAA’s 16-2 vote to move forward.
“It’s not because I think it’s a good decision or a wise decision,” Beshear said.
The governor said not every decision on the state’s coronavirus response should come from his office. He said it will be incumbent on superintendents and administrators to make responsible decisions.
Practices for football, soccer, volleyball, field hockey and cross country can begin immediately. With the exception of football, competitions will begin Sept. 7. Football games can be played starting Sept. 11.
This story is being updated.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.