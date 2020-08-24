Breckinridge County man arrested after road rage incident along I-75

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WAVE) - One man has been arrested after an incident of road rage leads to a crash along Interstate 75 Sunday afternoon, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office confirms.
Nicholas Denkler, 44, from Irvington was arrested and charged with two counts of wanton endangerment, improper passing, failure to signal, failure to wear seat belts, reckless driving and failure to produce insurance card.
According to a police report, officers were called to the interstate Sunday at the KY 909 exit ramp, about nine miles north of London, Ky., for reports of a non-injury accident.
Police were told that drivers of both vehicles were verbally arguing and that one of the drivers had allegedly pulled a weapon.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a silver Camaro and a Tahoe involved in the crash.
Preliminary investigation revealed that Denkler, the driver of the Camaro, had allegedly “let his anger get the best of him” and was brake checking the Tahoe, attempting to run that vehicle off the road.
Deputies said that Denkler had his 11-year-old son in the front passenger seat at the time.
The driver of the Tahoe said he attempted to get off the interstate at exit 49, when Denkler sideswiped him, causing severe damage to both vehicles and a guard rail.
The two drivers then encountered each other in the construction area of I-75 where the reduced speed of the Tahoe had angered Denkler, according to statements made to officers.
Denkler is currently booked in the Laurel County Correctional Center.
