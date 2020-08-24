Breonna Taylor featured on Vanity Fair cover

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A portrait of Breonna Taylor is gracing the cover of Vanity Fair.
The portrait is a painting created by artist Amy Sherald, who also painted Michelle Obama for the National Portrait Gallery in 2018.
The September issue was guest edited by Ta-Nehisi Coates.
Taylor, 26, was shot and killed on March 13 when Louisville Metro Police Department officers served a warrant at her home.
Since her death, no-knock warrants have been banned in Louisville.
Protests have taken place for almost 90 days in Louisville as the public awaits a decision from the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office on whether the officers involved in her death will face charges.
