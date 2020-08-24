Breonna Taylor featured on Vanity Fair cover

Breonna Taylor featured on Vanity Fair cover
There are calls across the city -- and the country -- for the three officers involved in the Breonna Taylor shooting death to be fired and charged.
By Sarah Jackson | August 24, 2020 at 9:56 AM EDT - Updated August 24 at 9:56 AM

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A portrait of Breonna Taylor is gracing the cover of Vanity Fair.

The portrait is a painting created by artist Amy Sherald, who also painted Michelle Obama for the National Portrait Gallery in 2018.

The September issue was guest edited by Ta-Nehisi Coates.

Taylor, 26, was shot and killed on March 13 when Louisville Metro Police Department officers served a warrant at her home.

Since her death, no-knock warrants have been banned in Louisville.

FULL COVERAGE: Breonna Taylor case

Protests have taken place for almost 90 days in Louisville as the public awaits a decision from the Kentucky Attorney General’s Office on whether the officers involved in her death will face charges.

Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.