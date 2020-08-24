Breonna Taylor: Relatives of other police-involved shooting victims in Louisville to show support for Breonna Taylor’s mother

LOUISVILLE, KY (WAVE)- A community convention pushing for justice in the shooting death of Breonna Taylor continued Monday. “BreonnaCon” was organized by the group “Until Freedom.”
It was a room filled with mothers who are part of a circle no one wants to be part of. Taylor’s mother was joined other families who lost loved ones at the hands of police officers. Now they’re on a mission for transformative change.
There was a moment of worship and a moment of silence for all the loved ones whose lives grabbed national attention after their children were shot and killed. It’s a circle Tamika Palmer joined in March when her daughter, Breonna Taylor, was shot and killed by officers in her home.
It’s a circle that now keeps her wrapped in support and surrounded by George Floyd’s nephew. Floyd was killed after a Minneapolis, Minnesota, police officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.
Also on hand was the sister of Atatiana Jefferson, a woman who was fatally shot by a police officer in her own home in Fort Worth, Texas home last October, family members of Ahmaud Arbery, a Black man shot and killed while jogging in Brunswick, Ga., Trayvon Martin, who was shot walking home from a store in Sanford, Fla., and Antwon Rose, who was shot in the back by a police officer in East Pittsburgh, Pa.
“We don’t need any more members this club should be closed,” Michelle Kenney, Rose’s mother, said. “When we tell you, you don’t know what this feels like, not only do you not know you don’t want to know. You do not want to ever have to bury your baby. My son was my baby. [To all the mother’s] what the world didn’t know is you bonded us, you bonded us for life.”
Until Freedom’s From Pain to Power Boot Camp moved families and supporters through the process. The same way organizers plan on moving Breonna’s Law banning no-knock warrants across the country and moving the call for law changes and equality even past the day they say they get justice for Taylor.
One of the Taylor family’s attorneys said Kentucky’s motto, “United We Stand, Divided We Fall,” is why Until Freedom is here.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.