BreonnaCon: ‘Praise in the Park’ held at Waterfront Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Monday brought night three of what has been a series of peaceful gatherings in the name of Breonna Taylor.
“BreonnaCon,” hosted by social justice group Until Freedom, held night three’s event called “Praise in the Park” at Waterfront Park on River Road. Several area pastors spoke to a crowd and preached messages of justice and community.
Until Freedom is using the events to call for the arrests of the LMPD officers involved in Taylor’s death. She was shot and killed when officers served a warrant at her home back in March.
Praise in the Park also featured workshops and training sessions for Tuesday’s events, which organizers are calling a “mass direct action.”
The night ended with “Church In The Streets,” with area faith leaders and those from abroad leading attendees in worship.
