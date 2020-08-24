Car of slain anti-gun activist Kim Jarboe missing as death investigation continues

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is ongoing for a TARC driver and anti-gun violence advocate, and police are now requesting assistance in locating her missing vehicle.
Kim Jarboe was shot and killed Friday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood. Investigators said that foul play was suspected in the case and that LMPD’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation.
Ten years ago, Jarboe lost her 15-year-old son Anthony Elliott in a deadly shooting. Using that pain, she became an advocate, fighting for justice for families in similar circumstances.
”10 years ago was the first time we had a tragedy, and we prayed we’d have enough,” Jarboe’s mother, Ann Keene, said. “10 years later, now my daughter’s gone. It shouldn’t happen to two family members in one family, but it has.”
Keene was one of many to gather at TARC Headquarters Monday to reflect on everything that her daughter did for the community.
”There is cause for optimism because there are people among us like Kim who are willing to take the worst thing that ever happened to her, the loss of her son a decade ago, and speak truth to power and share that,” U.S. Attorney Russell Coleman said.
Coleman says he was working with her on a new project to try and help stop Louisville’s violent outbreak.
”Because of voices like hers, she’s not just a number on a piece of paper, her voice will still be there in a ring in our ears, convicting us that we’ve got to do a better job, that this is unacceptable, that we have to have a sense of urgency and that we are ultimately responsible for having an impact, and we’re failing,” Coleman said.
Louisville community activist Christopher 2x said Jarboe loved driving for TARC because it was a job where she could interact with her city and bond with people one-on-one. Before driving for TARC, he said Jarboe loved mentoring JCPS students she would shuttle to and from the Chestnut Street YMCA, where he does a lot of work with his GameChangers program. Jarboe worked alongside 2x to comfort families who lost children and to support those who survived shootings.
”That’s what Kim was about,” 2x said.
He described Jarboe’s genuine love for others, even in a world of darkness. 2x, Coleman and her mother described her as a voice silenced by the very evil she spoke up against.
Monday, LMPD investigators revealed they are searching for Jarboe’s vehicle as part of the investigation. Her vehicle is listed as a black 2017 Kia Forte with a license plate 291 ZTZ.
Police said to call 911 if the vehicle is located and do not approach it.
Anyone with any information about her death is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
