Concerns for large protests planned Tuesday addressed by Fischer, Louisville police

“One thing that we have observed since the protests began almost 90 days ago, is that many times rumors and stories have spread quickly on social media about a particular group coming to town and sometimes that has not materialized, and when it has, we have been prepared to handle the events that have taken place,” he said. “LMPD has plans in place and is ready to step in when needed to ensure order. Our citizens deserve that and I ask everybody to work with us on this goal of order and safety for everyone.”