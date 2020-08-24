FORECAST: Heat and humidity rise

- TUESDAY-WEDNESDAY: Hot and Humid, mainly dry with highs in the 90s
- Remnants of Laura may bring heavy rain to end the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Skies will clear out overnight as lows get down only into the lower 70s in many places. It’ll be muggy but we’ll stay rain-free through the night.
The heat really kicks in on Tuesday with highs in the lower 90s. Expect a mostly sunny and hot afternoon!
Mostly clear conditions continue into Tuesday night as temperatures return to the low 70s.
Wednesday looks to be the hottest of the week as highs potentially reach into the mid 90s. The storm chance in the afternoon is tiny and confined only to our Southern Kentucky counties.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday with temperatures falling back into the 80s. We’re keeping a close eye on where Tropical Storm Laura goes because it could bring us heavy rain by the end of the week.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.