FORECAST: Heat ramps up to start the workweek

- TODAY - WEDNESDAY: Humid, mainly dry with highs near 90
- Remnants of Laura may bring heavy rain to end the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A hot afternoon is on tap for the area as temperatures reach the upper 80s and low 90s this afternoon. Add in the humidity and it may feel like the mid-90s at times. An isolated shower or storm is possible today, but most stay dry.
We'll see mostly clear, warm, and muggy conditions tonight as lows drop into the low 70s in the city and upper 60s elsewhere.
The warming trend continues tomorrow as high pressure builds into the region. Expect a mostly sunny sky with highs the low 90s.
Mostly clear conditions continue into Tuesday night as temperatures return to the low 70s.
Wednesday will be another hot one with highs in the low 90s as we remain mainly dry. Laura’s remnants may bring some heavy rain to end the workweek and begin the weekend.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.