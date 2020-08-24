FORECAST: Midweek heat and humidity

- THIS WEEK: The 90s return
- The remnants of Laura could bring heavy rain to end the week
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Expect the overnight to be mainly clear with patchy fog. Temperatures will hold in the 70s for some, upper 60s for others.
Hot and humid conditions are expected on Tuesday with mostly sunny skies. Highs will top out in the lower 90s. Our heat index (feel-like) temperature should reach into the mid to upper 90s.
Mostly clear conditions continue into Tuesday night as temperatures return to the low 70s.
Wednesday looks to be the hottest of the week as highs potentially reach into the mid-90s. The storm chance in the afternoon is tiny and confined only to our Southern Kentucky counties.
Scattered showers and storms will be possible on Thursday with temperatures falling back into the 80s. We’re keeping a close eye on where Tropical Storm Laura goes because it could bring us heavy rain by the end of the week.
