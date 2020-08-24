Golf outing raises thousands for Louisville youth

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A golf outing raised thousand of dollars to help support the youth in the community.
Team Shaan Foundation hosted its 21st annual golf outing on Aug. 1.
This year, Team Shaan said they wanted to donate to the following causes:
- First Tee of Louisville - $10,000 - To provide a free and safe place for children in need to learn by providing Wi-Fi, teachers, and nourishment.
- Louisville Urban League - $10,000 - To support closing the educational gap of distressed families in low income areas affected by the pandemic, including buying groceries, WiFi hot spots, computer equipment, etc.
- Neighborhood House - $10,000 - To expand Youth Development and Family Coaching programs to support families and offer a safe, reliable place for kids to participate in non-traditional instruction, as well as additional resources.
- St. Xavier High School Scholarship Fund - $5,000 - This endowment provides tuition assistance for needy young men, regardless of race, religion or nationality, who desire a Catholic education at Saint Xavier. This award has been created to remember Shaan’s incredible love for his community and to remind us of his belief in the power of diversity and that all things are possible.
- WAVE 3 Pass the Cash - $5,000 - This weekly feel-good segment on WAVE 3 hosted by Dawne Gee allows community members to nominate someone in need to receive a modest cash gift to help them get back on their feet.
The Team Shaan Foundation was founded by five friends in honor of Ra’Shaan Willis, who died in the Louisville flood of 1997, and his sister, Ra’Tonya, who died in Dec. 2017. Since its formation, the foundation has raised more than $1 million to support Louisville youth.
