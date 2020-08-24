Governor Beshear reports 373 new cases of COVID-19, 4 new deaths

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WAVE) - Governor Beshear provided a Monday evening update on COVID-19 in the state of Kentucky.
In the Kentucky State Capitol, Beshear began his conference saying that Kentuckians can begin applying for an absentee ballot online at govoteky.com.
“The way that you are heard, the way that you are part of this great democracy is to vote,” Beshear said. “Make sure you get it done.”
Beshear also mentioned the travel advisory has also been updated, requesting Kentuckians to hold off travel to five states - Mississippi, South Carolina, Texas, Nevada, and Idaho.
When showing COVID-19 cases by week, Beshear said Kentucky is “winning a battle with the mask mandate”, but is still concerned with periods of time where guards were let down, much like the start of the summer.
“The result was a huge increase of cases that almost sent us out of control,” Beshear said.
He said due to the growing number of cases that are being reported, there will be a point where even higher numbers of deaths will be reported daily.
“It’s gonna be a tough month, and next month is going to be a tough month,” the governor said.
Beshear announced on Monday that there were 373 new positive cases of COVID-19 in Kentucky, bringing the state’s total number of cases to 43,899.
Positivity rate was announced as 4.77 percent after a seven-day rolling average.
The governor also announced 564 patients currently hospitalized, and 149 currently in the ICU. 82 patients were reported on a ventilator.
So far, 822,904 COVID-19 tests have been administered in Kentucky.
Four new deaths were due to the virus were also confirmed on Monday, and Beshear said that there are currently 19 pending deaths. The pending deaths have to be run through labs to confirm COVID-19 as the cause.
Beshear also announced a new executive order featuring a series of steps that will help people facing evictions, called the Healthy at Home Eviction Relief Fund.
- Landlords must give tenants 30 days notice of their intent to evict for nonpayment of rent
- During that 30 days, the landlord and tenant must meet and confer. Gives landlords and tenants a chance to work out agreements.
- No penalties, late fees or interest can be charged relating to nonpayment of rent from March 6 through December 31, 2020.
This fund will be separate from the funds being offered in Jefferson County through its COVID-19 Eviction Prevention Fund.
The Kentucky COVID-19 Legal Aid Helpline has also been created. Anyone seeking assistance is asked to visit kycovidlegalhelp.org or call (833) 540-0342.
