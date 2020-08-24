Hardin, Oldham County schools return to in-person instruction

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Two more local school districts returned to learning Monday.
Oldham County Schools started their school year completely online; a change of pace from their plan earlier in the summer to start in person for students that close to do so.
Hardin County Schools returned Monday as well, and if students opted to do so, they returned to the classroom.
“We feel extremely prepared or we wouldn’t be starting school today,” said Hardin County Schools Spokesperson John Wright.
Wright said the plans they have in place are the result of a lot of hard work.
“Each principal in their plans and talks about specific things like where to enter the building, how lunch will be served things like that,” Wright said, “and we’ve gone over those plans and they all follow the Kentucky Department of Education and the Kentucky Department of Public Health guidelines.”
This is also the first school year for West Point students since their district was absorbed by HCS.
“[The former West Point students] are experiencing some new and different things,” said Wright, “but we are running bus routes there just like we would any other part of our community and we have had small group open houses for our West Point students and they’ve enjoyed those.”
If COVID-19 cases get out of control in the district, administrators are willing to adapt, even if that's eliminating in-person instruction.
“We are prepared for anything,” said Wright. “COVID-19, if nothing else, has taught us to be really prepared for just about any scenario.”
As for Oldham County, the other district to start Monday, they'll be adjusting to any changes as well.
For now, they’re offering both NTI and a virtual learning academy.
