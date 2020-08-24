Investigation on shooting death of Kim Jarboe continues, police searching for missing vehicle

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - An investigation is ongoing for a TARC driver and anti-gun violence advocate, and police are now requesting assistance in locating her missing vehicle.
Kim Jarboe was shot and killed Friday morning in the Shawnee neighborhood. Investigators said that foul play was suspected in the case and that LMPD’s Homicide Unit took over the investigation.
On Monday, police said they are searching for Jarboe’s vehicle as part of the investigation.
Jarboe’s vehicle is listed as a black 2017 Kia Forte with a license plate 291 ZTZ.
Police said to call 911 if the vehicle is located, and to not approach.
Anyone with any information on the case is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673).
