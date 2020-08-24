JCPS meals schedule released for NTI 2.0

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -School is back in session this week to begin NTI 2.0 and JCPS will move to the new schedule of 10 a-m to noon Tuesdays and Thursdays.
Meal distribution will be at 131 schools across the district.
Federal guidelines require that children must be enrolled in Jefferson County Public Schools to receive meals.
Parents or guardians should present the barcode they received for each student OR be prepared to provide the name, date of birth and the school each child is enrolled in.
Only students eligible for free or reduced meals, including all students enrolled in schools where all students usually receive free meals, can receive free meals.
Since March 16 of this year, JCPS has provided over two million meals to children in Jefferson County. That’s 14,915 breakfasts and 15,227 lunches.
A list of of the sites can be found here.
