Louisville parents remember children lost to gun violence with ceremony at Hall of Justice

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Dozens of Louisville parents who lost their children to gun violence gathered Sunday at the Hall of Justice to support one another and say enough is enough.
On the building's steps, grieving mothers and fathers displayed pictures of victims and at least 60 pairs of shoes to represent lives taken to soon. The ceremony was organized by the Mothers of Murdered Sons and Daughters or M.O.M.S. of Kentucky.
Francine Nellom tells WAVE 3 her nephew Mike, who she raised like a son, was shot and killed in July. She said the support from M.O.M.S. feels like that of a second family.
"And it just really feels good to see how strong people are, they're trying to get by. It may be different from what I'm doing but they're all trying to get by," she said.
On Sunday, local faith leaders offered words of comfort to grieving parents. Those parents, in turn, shared their stories of struggle.
M.O.M.S member Nicole Cowheard, who lost both her husband and son to gun violence, said she wants people to know they're not alone.
“Every day is a struggle to go through life without your child,” she said. “So we just want to be there for the other moms and fathers that have lost their child and we just want to comfort them and let them know they’re not alone.”
In 2020, Louisville has seen more than 100 homicides. The youngest victim so far was Trinity Randolph, 3, who was shot and killed in August alongside her father Brandon Waddles, 21.
M.O.M.S. of Kentucky Founder Kenneth Forbes lost his son to gun violence in 2012. He tells WAVE 3 he wants these parents to know they're not forgotten, and just like him, he's looking for solutions to stop the violence.
"We can't arrest ourselves out of this situation but I'm hoping with the M.O.M.S group with the city behind our back we can start getting to those that are troubled and try to get to the root of the situation going on in Louisville."
After Sunday’s event, dozens of shoes were left behind for homeless people who may find them. Leaders with the M.O.M..S. of Kentucky group say they are planning similar events soon starting with a walk on August 26th.
