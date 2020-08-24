Man shot at Bellamy Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A man was injured in a shooting at an apartment complex affiliated with the University of Louisville.
The shooting was reported in the 1500 block of Bellamy Place around 2:30 a.m. Monday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman Dwight Mitchell.
When officers arrived, they found a man had been shot. The victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital. Mitchell said his injuries did not appear to be life-threatening.
No suspect information has been released.
The LMPD Major Crimes Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
