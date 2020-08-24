Man, woman wanted in connection to shooting near O’Bannon State Park in custody

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) – A man and woman wanted in connection to a roadside shooting in Harrison County that injured two people are in custody.
Timothy Sargent, 41, and Savanna Emich, 20, were taken into custody in South Dakota following a pursuit near Sioux Falls, according to Indiana State Police Sellersburg spokesman Sgt. Carey Huls.
Police believe Sargent and Emich shot two family members inside of a vehicle after they finished hiking at O’Bannon State Park on Aug. 19.
Troopers were called to State Road 462 and Old Forest Road around 9:15 p.m. on Aug. 19 on a report of a man who was shot while driving near O’Bannon State Park, Huls said.
Officers found a family of three inside of a gray 2016 Hyundai Santa Fe with a Kentucky license crashed into the wood line. The man driving had been shot multiple times. A woman in the passenger seat has also been shot. A third person in the back seat did not suffer a gunshot wound.
Investigators said they believe a white Dodge Avenger, believed to have Sargent and Emich inside, quickly pulled up behind the family’s vehicle with its high beams on. Huls said the driver of the Santa Fe pulled off to the side of the road to allow the Avenger to pass when the Avenger pulled up alongside the vehicle and fired multiple rounds into the Santa Fe.
The Avenger left the scene and abandoned the vehicle in a cornfield in Carefree, Indiana before police said the driver stole a pickup truck that was parked at a nearby home.
In addition to the Harrison County shooting, Sargent was also wanted for murder and is a person of interest in another killing, both of which happened in Ohio. Police said he is also wanted for murder in West Virginia.
Neither Sargent or Emich have been charged in connection to the Harrison County shooting.
