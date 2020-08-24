Norton to treat COVID-19 patients with plasma in clinical trial

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Norton Healthcare, one of the first health care systems nationwide to study the treatment of COVID-19 patients with convalescent plasma, will take the research one step further with a clinical trial using plasma on high-risk patients in an attempt to keep them from getting seriously ill.
The study is funded with a $50,000 grant from the Norton Healthcare Foundation.
The announcement comes as the FDA officially gives doctors the green light to use blood plasma to treat patients with the coronavirus in emergencies.
NBC News reported the FDA reported through plasma use so far, there’s a 35% improvement in survival.
“This is a powerful therapy that transfuses very strong antibodies from the blood of recovered patients to help treat patients battling a current infection,” President Donald Trump said Sunday as he made the FDA plasma use announcement.
Even though many doctors like those at Norton Healthcare had already been treating patients with convalescent plasma from those who recovered from COVID-19, the FDA’s emergency use authorization (EUA) is a formal stamp of approval for the treatment.
“For many places that haven’t had the ability to open a trial or give their patients access, it allows them to apply for plasma, as we would for any other condition we use plasma for and utilize it in patients with COVID infection,” Dr. Joseph Flynn, COA for Norton Medical Group and the principal investigator for the plasma study, explained.
The plasma treatment has been administered nationwide to 70,000 patients. Norton has 160 patients among them who have been given the plasma treatment with some good results. Norton’s 160 COVID-19 patients have received plasma since April as part of the first study, which was part of a larger Mayo Clinic expanded access study that was not developed to examine the effectiveness of the plasma but to help the patients and collect data.
“We actually had a patient who’s donated plasma herself, as she’s bounced back after being infected,” Flynn said.
The initial trial laid the groundwork for this new trial with data collection in mind. However, this next Norton clinical trial will use plasma for high-risk COVID-19 patients who are not critically ill.
“Those who are severely ill are the best candidates for the blood plasma treatment,” Flynn said. “Those with organ failure, those who are on a ventilator or those who have rapid breathing rate we call tachypnea, those who have low oxygen.”
“To determine effectiveness, researchers will look at changes to respiratory rate, blood oxygen saturation, SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels and changes in bloodwork,” a Norton Healthcare announcement regarding the study stated.
The goal in the new study is early intervention to keep COVID from progressing. It could also have major implications for people living in longterm health facilities.
“People that are elderly, those that have illness like cancer, hypertension, even smokers,” Flynn explained, “there’s a lot of data showing smokers are at high risk and have bad outcomes with COVID.”
