Pedestrian dies following hit-and-run on Breckenridge Lane

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – A woman died after she was hit by a vehicle on Breckenridge Lane.
Officers were called to the 2800 block of Breckenridge Lane around 10:45 a.m. Sunday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department spokeswoman Alicia Smiley.
Smiley said the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name has not been released.
The vehicle that hit her did not stay at the scene. Police do not have a description of the vehicle.
The LMPD Traffic Unit is investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
