Rumors, facts focus attentions Tuesday on Breonna Taylor demonstrations

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Following training sessions that drew scores of potential organizers on Monday, leaders of the New York-based Until Freedom group discussed even bigger plans for Tuesday.
“It’s an opportunity for us to show the city of Louisville protesters have not died down,” Until Freedom co-founder Linda Sarsour said. “That in fact there’s going to be an escalation. The protests will get larger here and we’re very proud of that work.”
Tuesday marks the end of BreonnaCon, a four-day series of events as Until Freedom continues to call for the arrests of the LMPD officers involved in the death of Breonna Taylor. She was shot dead when officers served a warrant at her home back in March.
Plans posted online by the group invite people in four cities -- Nashville, Indianapolis, Cincinnati and Charleston, W. Va -- to board buses and join Louisville demonstrators marching on the LMPD training academy.
Until Freedom led a protest on Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s lawn, where 87 people were arrested last month. Mayor Greg Fischer said Saturday that the group does not have a history of violence, but that is only one group the city is watching. In recent days, social media posts warned of possible attempts to jam highways and rally at private homes, including the homes of Fischer and Cameron.
”We are well aware through social media and other sources that there are planned protests, planned rallies and gatherings,” LMPD Maj. Aubrey Gregory said Saturday. “We have spoken with all our local partners and our federal partners to prepare plans that we think will deal with anything that may come.”
Gregory did not elaborate what groups the city was monitoring or what actions the department was preparing for.
Fischer cautioned the public not to react to rumors on social media, but did not specifically say what rumors were being shared.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.