1 shot in Shawnee neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Shawnee neighborhood.
The shooting was reported around 5 a.m. Monday near 41st Street and Broadway, according to MetroSafe.
Dispatchers said the victim was taken to University of Louisville Hospital for treatment. The condition of the victim has not been released.
Anyone with information in the shooting is asked to call the anonymous police tip line at (502) 574-LMPD.
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.