StormTALK! Weather Blog: Monday Update

The heat and humidity will be the main weather features through at least Thursday. The intensity of the heat will max out just before we see any impacts from “Laura”. So that looks to be either Wednesday or Thursday right now.
Laura will move north close to the Mississippi River by Wednesday or Thursday. It is at that this point it is expected to slow down and wait until it gets a “kick” from an approaching cold front out of the north.
This is where the data really varies. The speed of Laura, the front and high pressure to the east...will all play a role in the final details when it comes to timing/placement/impacts of the tropical system. No, there are no signs of an “IKE” repeat. Having said that, there will be some wind with this and heavy rain. The quicker it gets a “kick” the harder it will be for excessive rain to fall in the area.
The potential path can vary from as far north as Indy to as far south as Nashville. In other words, a big margin of error this early in the game.
Let’s give it more time in the oven...
Have a Goode one!
Copyright 2020 WAVE 3 News. All rights reserved.