STUDY: Healthcare workers have lower rates of COVID-19 than general public

“The lower rates of exposure to coronavirus among our health care workers may be because they are more likely to wear masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) and maintain social distancing,” UofL Assistant Professor in the Division of Environmental Medicine in the Department of Medicine Rachel Keith, Ph.D. said. “Many of those who tested positive work in areas that increase their exposure to coronavirus, such as emergency departments and intensive care units, although we cannot account for where they contracted the infection. For those that reported no known contact with COVID-positive patients or consistent use of PPE, it shows the impact that community transmission can have on essential workers.”