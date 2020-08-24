STUDY: Healthcare workers have lower rates of COVID-19 than general public

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) – Despite a rising number of cases, healthcare workers seems to test positive for COVID-19 at rates lower than the general public, according to a new study.
The research, conducted by the Co-Immunity Project, looked at 1,100 healthcare workers who collected their own blood and nasal swabs which were delivered to UofL’s Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute. The samples were tested for the coronavirus and antibodies.
“Although we saw that the number of healthcare workers who tested positive for coronavirus antibody increased from May to July, it seems that coronavirus infection among health care workers has been lower than in the general population,” said Aruni Bhatnagar, Ph.D., director of the UofL Christina Lee Brown Envirome Institute. “In June, we conducted a random survey of 2,237 participants living across Jefferson County and found that nearly 4% of the general population had antibodies against the virus. In comparison, it appears that the number of health care workers infected by the virus may be half that of the general population.”
Researchers believe the lower rate is due to PPE and other safety procedures that are in place.
“The lower rates of exposure to coronavirus among our health care workers may be because they are more likely to wear masks, personal protective equipment (PPE) and maintain social distancing,” UofL Assistant Professor in the Division of Environmental Medicine in the Department of Medicine Rachel Keith, Ph.D. said. “Many of those who tested positive work in areas that increase their exposure to coronavirus, such as emergency departments and intensive care units, although we cannot account for where they contracted the infection. For those that reported no known contact with COVID-positive patients or consistent use of PPE, it shows the impact that community transmission can have on essential workers.”
Researchers also found healthcare workers had an increase in antibodies, with about 2.2% of individuals tested positive for antibodies in this round, compared with 1% in April. The rates for men were also higher with 2.4% positivity and our female population had 1.6% positivity for antibodies.
Keith said the higher rates for men follow a national trend.
