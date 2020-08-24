Suspects in Ind. state park shooting arrested after police chase in South Dakota

HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. (WAVE) - A crime spree spanning four states from West Virginia to South Dakota has landed an attempted murder suspect behind bars; his latest alleged involvement in a shooting happened just outside of O’Bannon Woods State Park in Indiana.
Indiana State Police investigators said a Dodge Avenger was tailing a Hyundai Santa Fe. When the driver pulled over to let the Avenger go by, investigators believe that’s when a gunman fired into the Santa Fe, hitting the driver and passenger. The other passenger in the backseat wasn’t hit.
The Santa Fe and the family inside were found hours later; the car had crashed into a tree after the shooting. The two people who were shot are still recovering and listed as in fair condition.
Timothy Sargent, 41, who is wanted for a string of violent crimes and is believed to be the driver of the Dodge Avenger in the Indiana shooting, was arrested Monday. Savanna Emmich, 20, was also arrested.
“It’s good to know that both of our subjects of interest are in custody so they’re not out on the street,” ISP Sgt. Carey Huls told WAVE 3 News.
Huls confirmed Sargent led police on a chase in Sioux Falls, South Dakota.
“The pursuit ended in a cornfield and they were taken into custody,” he explained.
Investigators from multiple states hope to get answers on several unsolved violent crimes now that Sargent is in custody. However, extradition back to Harrison County for the shooting on Wednesday near O’Bannon Woods State Park may not be a quick trip.
Sargent is wanted for attempted murder after a man was shot on a walking trail in Akron, Ohio. He’s also a person of interest in two murder cases, one in Ohio and one in West Virginia.
“It’ll take time to decipher and filter through the situation, see where it’s going to go from here,” Huls said. “Our investigators are there going to see what they can get for our investigation and really, we’ll just have to wait and see.”
Investigators are also hoping to determine what Emmich’s connection is to the crimes Sargent is allegedly involved in.
“Savannah is entered as an endangered missing person through our police department,” Captain David Laughlin with the Akron Police Department told WAVE 3 News. “Her father made that report on the 19th; we’re not sure if she’s complicit in any way.”
