TARC driver on Muhammad Ali Boulevard bus route tests positive for COVID-19

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A TARC driver who last worked less than two weeks ago has recently been confirmed with a positive COVID-19 case, according to the company,
TARC spokesperson Eric King confirmed in a release Monday that the driver had tested positive and last worked on August 13.
The driver was operating on Route 19 that evening, which travels along Cane Run Road and South 28th Street through to Muhammad Ali Boulevard and South Chestnut Street.
King said the operator began feeling unwell that evening and left work immediately. The driver was tested, and has been resting and recovering from home since then.
TARC recommends that anyone who rode on TARC Route 19 the evening on August 13 to monitor themselves for any possible symptoms.
Since April, TARC has been limiting riders to “essential services only,” which recommends only riders traveling to essential businesses to use TARC services. Masks are also required for all riders.
The company has also been following local health department and CDC guidelines to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.
